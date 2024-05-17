17 May 2024
Rovshan Najaf meets with the general secretary of the Austrian Football Association

17 May 2024 17:26
Rovshan Najaf meets with the general secretary of the Austrian Football Association

A meeting was held today between AFFA President Rovshan Najaf and Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) General Secretary Thomas Hollerer.

At the meeting, opinions were exchanged on mutual cooperation between AFFA and ÖFB. Children's football, mass football and women's football were mainly discussed.
Rovshan Najaf wished success to the Austrian national team in the games to be held within the framework of EURO-2024. Thomas Hollerer thanked AFFA president for the good wishes.

It should be noted that Rovshan Najaf has previously met with the president of the Danish Football Association (DBU) and member of the UEFA Executive Committee Jesper Möller.

