24 June 2026
EN

Khankendi opens new judo hall

Euro 2024
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24 June 2026 13:38
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Khankendi opens new judo hall

A new judo hall has opened at secondary school No. 4 named after Nizami Ganjavi in Khankendi.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation announced the opening of the new facility.

The hall is equipped with modern-standard tatami and all necessary training equipment. Changing rooms and other auxiliary areas have also been created at the venue.

The facility provides suitable conditions for more than 100 athletes to practise judo.

The opening of the hall in Khankendi is part of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation's broader program to develop judo infrastructure across the country. Between 2022 and 2026, new judo halls were put into operation in different cities and districts, including Ganja, Sumgayit, Gusar, Aghstafa, Zagatala, Goranboy, Sabirabad, Zira, Aghdash, Kurdamir, Astara, Jalilabad, Tartar, Gakh, Imishli, Shabran, Dashkasan and Yevlakh.

In addition, a total of 14,300 tatami mats have been distributed to 202 sports halls in Baku and the regions, creating better conditions for young athletes and supporting the development of judo throughout Azerbaijan.

The federation expects such projects to contribute to the growth of grassroots judo and help identify future talents across the country.

Idman.Biz
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