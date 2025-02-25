Ding Liren leads, Aydin Suleymanli in seventh place

The 17th World Champion, Ding Liren, is leading the FIDE Circuit ranking.

Players accumulate points based on their performances throughout the season, and the top chess players of the year will have the opportunity to compete in the Candidates Tournament, Idman.biz reports.

Currently, Ding Liren has 40.64 points. In second place is Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa from India with 25.00 points, while the top three is completed by World Champion Dommaraju Gukesh from India with 22.37 points.

Azerbaijani grandmaster Aydin Suleymanli is ranked seventh with 14.05 points.

Idman.biz