Star chess players meet with children of martyrs - PHOTO

The first games of the 1/8 finals in the men’s and women’s chess championships of Azerbaijan have officially started.

Before the match, star chess players met with the children of martyrs from the Patriotic War, Idman.biz reports.

The players took photos with the children and later presented them with commemorative gifts.

Some leading grandmasters with high ratings joined the competition at the 1/8 final stage based on the rankings. This championship marks the first time all active chess players in the country are participating. In this Olympic system tournament, players compete against each other with both white and black pieces. If the score is tied after two games, a tiebreaker is held. For an added incentive, players who advance without a tiebreaker in the stages will receive a bonus cash prize.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz