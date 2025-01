Magnus Carlsen, the 16th World Chess Champion, was unexpectedly defeated by a 14-year-old chess player in the "Title Tuesday" online tournament.

Idman.biz reports that in the second round, Russian player David Akhmedov, playing with the white pieces, triumphed over the 34-year-old Norwegian.

Carlsen, with a rating of 2831, currently leads the global chess rankings, while Akhmedov has a rating of 2368.

Idman.biz