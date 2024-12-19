19 December 2024
EN

Chess included in Esports World Cup program

Chess
News
19 December 2024 12:45
23
Chess has been included in the program for the Esports World Cup, which will be held in Saudi Arabia.

The tournament will take place in Riyadh from July 31 to August 3 in rapid format, Idman.biz reports.

A total of 16 players will participate in the event. Twelve of them will be selected based on the results of two online stages of the Champions Chess Tour, while the other four will qualify through a qualifying tournament.

Additionally, it has been announced that 16th World Champion Magnus Carlsen will serve as the ambassador for the chess competition.

The prize fund for the tournament is set at $1.5 million.

