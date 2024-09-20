20 September 2024
FIDE: Carlsen accepts G.O.A.T. Award

FIDE: Carlsen accepts G.O.A.T. Award

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) announced Norwegian Magnus Carlsen and Hungarian Judit Polgar as the best grandmasters of all time.

Carlsen and Polgar received their awards at the gala evening dedicated to the 100th anniversary of FIDE in Budapest Idman.biz reports.

Polgar, who retired in August 2014, was the first woman in the FIDE ranking from 1989 to 2015. She won gold medals at the 1988 and 1990 World Chess Olympiads as a member of the Hungarian women's team. In addition, she was a silver medalist of the competition twice as part of the men's national team.

Carlsen has held the title of world champion four times from 2013 to 2023. The Norwegian voluntarily waived the fifth defense and eventually, the title went to China's Ding Liren, who beat Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi in the match for the chess crown.

