Great Silk Way Tournament: 8 more Azerbaijani boxers advance to semifinals – PHOTO

The Great Silk Way international boxing tournament continues in Baku, featuring both male and female athletes.

35 bouts were held on Day 3 at the Boxing Center. Following the results of the quarterfinals, the list of semifinalists has been finalized.

Eight more members of the Azerbaijani national team secured their place in the semifinals, guaranteeing themselves at least a bronze medal.

The finalists will be determined today, while the winners of the tournament — which includes national teams from nine countries — will be announced on April 15.

Quarterfinal Results

Women’s Boxing

48 kg

Anaxanım Ismayilova (AZE) def. Akbota Bolat (KAZ) – 5:0

Jasmin Tahirova (UZB) def. Roksana Qassimova (KAZ) – 5:0

Liya Patlay (RUS) def. Rabiya Bakhtiyerova (UZB) – 4:1

Gulnaz Buribayeva (KAZ) def. Karina Feyzulina (RUS) – 3:0

54 kg

Darya Panteleyeva (RUS) def. Saydakhon Rakhmonova (UZB) – 5:0

57 kg

Darya Abramova (RUS) def. Shahnaz Issayeva (KAZ) – 3:2

+81 kg

Kseniya Olifirenko (RUS) def. Assel Tokbassin (KAZ) – 5:0

Men’s Boxing

51 kg

Nijat Huseynov (AZE) def. Ramazan Nurlibayev (KAZ) – 5:0

Meroy Sufiyonov (TJK) def. Ramal Yolchuyev (AZE) – 5:0

Davit Chaparadze (GEO) def. Tural Sariyev (AZE) – 4:1

Bair Batlayev (RUS) def. Mehron Shafiev (TJK) – 5:0

57 kg

Khusravkhon Rakhimov (TJK) def. Zalimkhan Suleymanov (AZE) – 3:2

Nodirbek Allaberganov def. Yerpolat Sabir (KAZ) – 3:2

Erkhan Turdan (KAZ) def. Sobirjon Tastasanov (UZB) – 5:0

Eduard Savvin (RUS) def. Umid Rustamov (AZE) – 3:2

60 kg

Shamil Asgarov (AZE) def. Mohammedali Ashuraliev (AZE) – 5:0

Mohammedali Gasimzade (AZE) def. Jamshidhudzha Saparxudjayev (UZB) – 3:2

Taghi Nasibov (AZE) def. Tomislav Dinovic (MNE) – 4:1

Vsevolod Shumkov (RUS) def. Samandar Olimov (UZB) – 5:0

67 kg

Nabi Isgandarov (AZE) def. Mehdi Hasanov (AZE) – 4:1

Dulat Bekbayev (KAZ) def. Zaur Gahramanov (AZE) – 5:0

Assilkhan Kosherbay (KAZ) def. Vugar Mammadov (AZE) – 3:2

Yevgeny Kul (RUS) def. Shukhrat Salomatov (TJK) – 5:0

71 kg

Sardor Abdumutaliev (UZB) def. Nicat Hasanov (AZE) – 5:0

Nurbek Mursal (KAZ) advanced (opponent Eskerkhan Madiyev from GEO did not show)

Bekzod Khamidov (UZB) def. Murodjon Ashuraliev (TJK) – 5:0

Igor Sviridchenkov (RUS) def. Shavkat Boltayev (UZB) – 3:2

75 kg

Seyidjamshid Jafarov (AZE) defeated Oner Seilkhan (KAZ) by complete dominance in the first round

Mirsharif Kazimzade (AZE) defeated Giorgi Natroshvili (GEO) by complete dominance in the second round

Sanjar-Ali Begaliyev (KAZ) def. Islombek Qurqunov (KGZ) – 5:0

Amin Kushkov (RUS) def. Maksat Otegenov (KAZ) – 5:0

92 kg

Loren Alfonso Dominguez (AZE) def. Daniyar Rakhimberdinov (KAZ) – 5:0

Giorgi Tchikladze (GEO) def. Mirkheyel Mammadov (AZE) – 5:0

Irakli Alanidze (GEO) def. Surat Garayev (AZE) – 3:2

Ramazan Dadaev (RUS) def. Shakhzod Palvanov (UZB) – 5:0

Idman.biz