Boxers from 9 countries head to Baku for the Great Silk Way International Tournament

On April 11, the Great Silk Way International Tournament will kick off in Baku, featuring both female and male boxers.

The traditional competition will be held at the Boxing Center, where national teams from Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Cambodia, Montenegro, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Russia, and Kazakhstan will compete, Idman.biz reports.

Over 200 boxers will vie for 25 sets of medals. The winners will be determined on April 15.

Azerbaijan will be represented by 45 male boxers and 11 female boxers in the competition.

The tournament's head referee will be Anar Babanli.

