12 April 2025
EN

Boxers from 9 countries head to Baku for the Great Silk Way International Tournament

Boxing
News
9 April 2025 16:33
56
Boxers from 9 countries head to Baku for the Great Silk Way International Tournament

On April 11, the Great Silk Way International Tournament will kick off in Baku, featuring both female and male boxers.

The traditional competition will be held at the Boxing Center, where national teams from Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Cambodia, Montenegro, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Russia, and Kazakhstan will compete, Idman.biz reports.

Over 200 boxers will vie for 25 sets of medals. The winners will be determined on April 15.

Azerbaijan will be represented by 45 male boxers and 11 female boxers in the competition.

The tournament's head referee will be Anar Babanli.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Boxers to represent Azerbaijan at ISF U15 Gymnasiade
3 April 13:03
Boxing

Boxers to represent Azerbaijan at ISF U15 Gymnasiade

Azerbaijani boxers will compete in this multi-sport event

Boxing legend George Foreman dies at 76
22 March 09:50
Boxing

Boxing legend George Foreman dies at 76

Renowned boxer George Foreman has passed away at the age of 76
Los Angeles 2028: IOC DECISION ON BOXING
20 March 15:47
Boxing

Los Angeles 2028: IOC DECISION ON BOXING

The decision to this effect was made at the 144th session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Costa Navarino, Greece
Azerbaijani boxers won 1 gold and 2 silver medals at the international tournament - PHOTO
16 March 12:49
Boxing

Azerbaijani boxers won 1 gold and 2 silver medals at the international tournament - PHOTO

The international boxing tournament in Debrecen, Hungary has concluded
Bocskai István Memorial: Three Azerbaijani boxers into final
15 March 10:22
Boxing

Bocskai István Memorial: Three Azerbaijani boxers into final

All three national team fighters secured victories in their respective weight categories

Azerbaijani boxer secures another victory at Bocskai István Memorial
14 March 13:07
Boxing

Azerbaijani boxer secures another victory at Bocskai István Memorial

The quarterfinals of the 69th "Bocskai István Memorial" International Boxing Tournament in Debrecen, Hungary, have concluded

Most read

Lautaro Martinez becomes Inter's all-time top scorer
9 April 09:21
Football

Lautaro Martinez becomes Inter's all-time top scorer

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has set a new club record in the UEFA Champions League
Europa League quarterfinals kick off: Lazio in away, Tottenham and Lyon host tough challenges
10 April 10:31
Football

Europa League quarterfinals kick off: Lazio in away, Tottenham and Lyon host tough challenges

Four exciting matches are set to take place in the first leg of the competition
Top 10 goalkeepers in the world - RANKING
9 April 14:35
Football

Top 10 goalkeepers in the world - RANKING

Gianluigi Donnarumma of PSG tops the list with an impressive performance rating
New Champions League record set by Arsenal
9 April 09:36
Football

New Champions League record set by Arsenal

Arsenal extended their unbeaten run in the UEFA Champions League to seven matches