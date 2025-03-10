Zidan Humbatov wins Adriatic Pearl Tournament - PHOTO

The Adriatic Pearl International Tournament, a World Cup-status event for young boxers, has concluded in Budva, Montenegro.

Team Azerbaijan secured one gold and three bronze medals at the competition, Idman.biz reports.

On the final day, Zidan Humbatov (54 kg) faced Aldiyar Bahadur (Kazakhstan) in the championship bout. With a 4:1 victory (29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 28:29), Humbatov claimed the gold medal and the tournament title.

Earlier, Banuchichak Nasirli (48 kg), Ozlam Hasanova (66 kg), and İlkana Ahmadova(+81 kg) earned bronze medals for Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz