Azerbaijan’s national boxing team set to compete in the Strandja tournament

The prestigious Strandja international boxing tournament will kick off in Sofia, Bulgaria, on February 24.

The tournament, which will last for seven days, will feature Azerbaijan’s national team, Idman.biz reports.

The team will include the following athletes:

Nijat Huseynov, Yadigar Aliyev (51 kg)

Amin Mammadzada (54 kg)

Zalimkhan Suleymanov (57 kg)

Magsud Khasmetov (60 kg)

Malik Hasanov, Ruslan Rustamov (63.5 kg)

Nabi Isgandarov, Zaur Gahramanov (67 kg)

Sarkhan Aliyev, Nijat Hasanov (71 kg)

Rasim Chobanli, Mirsharif Kazimzada (75 kg)

Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg)

Mahammad Abdullayev (+92 kg)

Additionally, Anar Naghdiyev will represent Azerbaijan as a referee in the competition.

The official draw for the tournament will take place on February 23.

Idman.biz