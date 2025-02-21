Azerbaijani boxers achieve 4 more victories in Romania

The Dracula Open international boxing tournament for young athletes in Romania saw the quarterfinals take place recently.

Idman.biz reports that four more Azerbaijani boxers secured victories and advanced to the semifinals.

Among the national team members, Zidan Humbatov (54 kg) faced Roman Spak (Moldova) and won with a dominant performance in the second round. Humbatov will now compete against Daniel Turcan (Moldova) in the semifinals.

Sübhan Babayev (57 kg) defeated Vasileiadis Vasileios (Greece), winning 4:1 (29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 28:29). He will next face Maksym Chekin (Ukraine).

Mirjalal Miraghayev (80 kg) triumphed over Alexandru Scurt (Romania), solving the match’s outcome in the first round. With a dominant victory, Miraghayev will meet George Balan (Romania) in the semifinals.

Mahammad Jafarov (+92 kg) also started the tournament with a win, defeating Razvan Chifor (Romania) in the first round. Jafarov will next face Volodymyr Derkach (Ukraine).

By advancing to the semifinals, our boxers have guaranteed at least a bronze medal.

The final matches of the Dracula Open will take place on February 23.

Idman.biz