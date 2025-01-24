24 January 2025
Who is waiting for the winner of the Beterbiev - Bivol fight?

24 January 2025 15:21
Who is waiting for the winner of the Beterbiev - Bivol fight?

The possible opponents of the winner of the super heavyweight rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol have been revealed.

It was announced by the World Boxing Council (WBC), Idman.biz reports.

Russians, who will fight for the title, will enter the ring in Saudi Arabia on February 22. The next opponent of the winner of the rematch will be determined on February 1. The winner of the match between David Benavides and David Morrell on the same day will be a contender for the title.

In October 2024, Artur defeated Dmitry and won the title of absolute world champion.

