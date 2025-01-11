Former world champion talked about a possible fight between Fury and Joshua

"I think this fight will definitely happen."

This was said by the British former light-weight world champion Kell Brook when talking about a possible fight between the former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury and his compatriot Anthony Joshua, who previously held the champion titles in this division, Idman.biz reports.

"They're at the point in their careers where they're going to be fighting each other for big money and no matter who loses, nobody's going to lose anything. It's time for them to have a big fight in the UK. I see Fury as the favorite for this fight. I can already see Fury fighting dominates Joshua throughout and then knocks him out,” Brook said on the Seconds Out YouTube channel.

