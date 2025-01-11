11 January 2025
EN

Former world champion talked about a possible fight between Fury and Joshua

Boxing
News
11 January 2025 15:17
5
Former world champion talked about a possible fight between Fury and Joshua

"I think this fight will definitely happen."

This was said by the British former light-weight world champion Kell Brook when talking about a possible fight between the former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury and his compatriot Anthony Joshua, who previously held the champion titles in this division, Idman.biz reports.

"They're at the point in their careers where they're going to be fighting each other for big money and no matter who loses, nobody's going to lose anything. It's time for them to have a big fight in the UK. I see Fury as the favorite for this fight. I can already see Fury fighting dominates Joshua throughout and then knocks him out,” Brook said on the Seconds Out YouTube channel.

Idman.biz

Related news

New Boxing League to be created with UFC involvement
9 January 16:49
Boxing

New Boxing League to be created with UFC involvement

TKO Group Holdings, the owner of UFC, is teaming up with investors from Saudi Arabia to establish a new boxing league
Uzbek boxer Shakhram Giyasov fined for sparring with a bear
6 January 18:16
Boxing

Uzbek boxer Shakhram Giyasov fined for sparring with a bear

The fine came after the athlete used a bear as a sparring partner during a training session
New challenger for Usyk’s title
29 December 2024 15:18
Boxing

New challenger for Usyk’s title

WBO has updated its latest rankings of top fighters, revealing a shift in the heavyweight division
Naoya Inoue named World's top boxer in latest ranking
29 December 2024 12:33
Boxing

Naoya Inoue named World's top boxer in latest ranking

BoxRec has published its ranking of the top boxers, regardless of weight class
Oleksandr Usyk earns $114 million from latest victory
25 December 2024 16:06
Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk earns $114 million from latest victory

By defeating British boxer Tyson Fury, Usyk claimed one of the largest prize purses among athletes in 2024
Tayfur Aliyev claims Championship belt in Hungary
23 December 2024 14:53
Boxing

Tayfur Aliyev claims Championship belt in Hungary

Azerbaijani boxer has secured a championship belt at the HELL Boxing Kings tournament

Most read

Vugar Gashimov’s father passes away
8 January 15:49
Chess

Vugar Gashimov’s father passes away

Gasim Gashimov, the father of late chess grandmaster Vugar Gashimov, passed away today in a hospital
Arif Asadov: “The result is not important, what's important is preparation for the game plan”
10 January 18:32
Football

Arif Asadov: “The result is not important, what's important is preparation for the game plan”

He evaluated the teams’ preparations for the championship
Aston Villa unveils 150th anniversary kit for West Ham clash
10 January 12:05
Football

Aston Villa unveils 150th anniversary kit for West Ham clash

The commemorative jersey is entirely black, featuring only the club's logo—a nod to the team’s original black kits before adopting their iconic claret and blue colors
Juninho follows the same path as them: Missed move to Sevilla
8 January 18:30
Football

Juninho follows the same path as them: Missed move to Sevilla

Olavio Juninho, the striker of Qarabag, is not the first player to reconsider a move to Sevilla, having been on the verge of completing a transfer to the Spanish club