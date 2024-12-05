Ravshan Khodjaev introduced to the team as new head coach - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Boxing Federation (ABF) held a meeting to discuss the results of 2024 and the action plan for the upcoming year.

According to Idman.biz, Vusal Nasirli, the Vice President of ABF, described 2024 as a successful year for Azerbaijani boxing. He highlighted the achievement of 160 medals in international competitions and the silver medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics as significant accomplishments.

Nasirli emphasized that expectations for the coming years, especially for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, are even higher. He confirmed that the goal remains unchanged—to win the first gold medal at the next Olympics, and all necessary steps will be taken to achieve this.

He also mentioned plans to strengthen the material and technical base, open new centers and boxing halls in various regions and cities, and carry out improvements.

The meeting concluded with the introduction of Ravshan Khodjaev, the new head coach of the men’s national team. The experienced coach was briefed on the goals set for him, and in turn, Khodjaev pledged to dedicate himself to the development of Azerbaijani boxing, offering his knowledge and experience to the task.

Following this, the national team doctor, Zaur Abdullayev, presented a report on the athletes' health status and the work carried out.

The meeting also included a session where questions from coaches, referees, and boxers were answered, and discussions were held.

