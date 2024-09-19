19 September 2024
EN

Sarkhan Aliyev: "We analyzed the opponent"

Boxing
News
19 September 2024 12:45
9
Sarkhan Aliyev: "We analyzed the opponent"

"The Champions’ Night will not be difficult for us."

Sarkhan Aliyev (71 kg), a Azerbaijani national boxing team member, told Idman.biz.

He spoke about the IBA Champions' Night to be held in Baku. Aliyev said that he will do his best and try to win tonight: "Participating in the upcoming competition in our homeland is an excellent opportunity for us. It will provide additional motivation and drive our efforts. We are fully committed to our preparation, and I am confident that each of us will achieve outstanding results."

According to him, he fought with his opponent Munkherdene Uranchimeg (Mongolia) twice before: "He is a very strong and experienced athlete. He was awarded the Olympic prize 3 times. However, my trainers and I analyzed my opponent well. Currently, we are continuing our preparations with the U22 national team. Our training is at a high level. I hope everything will be fine."

4 athletes - Nijat Huseynov (51 kg), Sarkhan Aliyev (71 kg), Mahammad Abdullayev (+92 kg), Mahammadrasul Majidov (+92 kg) will represent Azerbaijan at the IBA Champions’ Night, which will be held on September 28.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Mahammad Abdullayev "Having the Night of Champions in my homeland is a great advantage"
18 September 11:40
Boxing

Mahammad Abdullayev "Having the Night of Champions in my homeland is a great advantage"

"I think the race will go well"
Baku hosts IBA Champions' Night
18 September 11:07
Boxing

Baku hosts IBA Champions' Night

The IBA Champions' Night kicks off at 18:00
Olexander Usyk was detained - VIDEO
18 September 10:01
Boxing

Olexander Usyk was detained - VIDEO

Usyk explained to Instagram after being released that it was "a misunderstanding" with local police
Azerbaijani boxers return from Balkans with 4 medals
3 September 09:00
Boxing

Azerbaijani boxers return from Balkans with 4 medals

Azerbaijani boxers participated in the international tournament in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Subotica, Serbia
2 medals from Azerbaijani boxers in the international tournament - PHOTO
30 August 17:40
Boxing

2 medals from Azerbaijani boxers in the international tournament - PHOTO

The international tournament among young boxers held in the Russian city of Chita has been concluded
Azerbaijani boxers at the international tournament in Chita
25 August 12:39
Boxing

Azerbaijani boxers at the international tournament in Chita

On August 26, the international tournament among young boxers will start in Chita, Russia

Most read

World-famous travelers cross Caspian Sea - from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan - PHOTO - VIDEO
17 September 18:55
Other

World-famous travelers cross Caspian Sea - from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan - PHOTO - VIDEO

Both travelers traveled 186 miles (300 kilometers) to reach Azerbaijan
Scorer of the World Cup has died
18 September 15:25
Football

Scorer of the World Cup has died

He died after a long illness
Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan vs. Lithuania and Vietnam
16 September 14:54
Chess

Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan vs. Lithuania and Vietnam

Pairings have been determined
Farid Gayibov meets with athletes and coaches represented Azerbaijan at Paralympic Games - PHOTO
16 September 20:44
Paris-2024

Farid Gayibov meets with athletes and coaches represented Azerbaijan at Paralympic Games - PHOTO

At the meeting organized at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, Farid Gayibov congratulated the athletes on their achievements