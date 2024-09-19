Sarkhan Aliyev: "We analyzed the opponent"

"The Champions’ Night will not be difficult for us."

Sarkhan Aliyev (71 kg), a Azerbaijani national boxing team member, told Idman.biz.

He spoke about the IBA Champions' Night to be held in Baku. Aliyev said that he will do his best and try to win tonight: "Participating in the upcoming competition in our homeland is an excellent opportunity for us. It will provide additional motivation and drive our efforts. We are fully committed to our preparation, and I am confident that each of us will achieve outstanding results."

According to him, he fought with his opponent Munkherdene Uranchimeg (Mongolia) twice before: "He is a very strong and experienced athlete. He was awarded the Olympic prize 3 times. However, my trainers and I analyzed my opponent well. Currently, we are continuing our preparations with the U22 national team. Our training is at a high level. I hope everything will be fine."

4 athletes - Nijat Huseynov (51 kg), Sarkhan Aliyev (71 kg), Mahammad Abdullayev (+92 kg), Mahammadrasul Majidov (+92 kg) will represent Azerbaijan at the IBA Champions’ Night, which will be held on September 28.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz