Mahammad Abdullayev "Having the Night of Champions in my homeland is a great advantage"

Boxing
News
Mahammad Abdullayev (+92 kg), a member of the Azerbaijani national boxing team, told Idman.biz.

He spoke about the IBA Boxing Champions Night to be held in Baku. Abdullayev said that it is a great advantage for this competition to take place in his homeland: "Since we will compete in Baku, our family and fans will be able to come to support us. This is an additional source of motivation for every athlete. Therefore, this reason will help us to start ahead in the race.

According to him, I met with his opponent Christian Salcedo (Colombia) earlier during the training camp in Italy: "For the first time, we will have a meeting consisting of 8 rounds professionally. I believe in myself. I hope this match will end in my favor. I wish success to all my friends. May the victory be with us."

4 athletes - Nijat Huseynov (51 kg), Sarkhan Aliyev (71 kg), Mahammad Abdullayev (+92 kg), Mahammadrasul Majidov (+92 kg) will represent Azerbaijan at the IBA Night of Champions, which will be held on September 28.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

