Baku hosts IBA Champions' Night

IBA Champions' Night will be held in Baku on September 28.

8 fights will be held with the participation of the world's strongest boxers in the competition to be organized in the National Gymnastics Arena within the framework of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani athletes will be represented in 4 of these meetings. In 51 kg, our European champion Nijat Huseynov will face John Michael Zulueta (Philippines). Winners of the World Championship Sarkhan Aliyev (71 kg) and Mahammad Abdullayev (+92 kg) will face Uranchimegiin Mönkh-Erdene (Mongolia) and Christian Salcedo (Colombia), respectively.

Azerbaijan’s three-time World Champion Mahammadrasul Majidov (+92 kg) will also enter the ring at the IBA Night of Champions. His opponent will be Kazakhstan's Nursultan Amanzholov.

The IBA Champions' Night kicks off at 18:00.

Idman.biz