30 May 2024
EN

Azerbaijani boxer defeated his Croatian opponent

Boxing
News
30 May 2024 13:54
21
Azerbaijani boxer Alfonso Dominguez won his next victory at the II World Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in the capital of Thailand, Bangkok.

Idman.biz reports that the member of the national team, who tested his strength at 92 kg, defeated Marko Calic (Croatia) in the 1/16 finals.

Azerbaijan’s world champion defeated his opponent 5:0 (30:27, 30:27, 30:26, 30:27, 30:27).

Dominguez will face Sanjit Sanjit (India) in the round of 16. The meeting will be on May 31.

It should be noted that Mahsati Hamzayeva (57 kg) will also enter the ring today.

Idman.biz

