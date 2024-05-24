Flying start to World Qualification Tournament from Azerbaijan

The 2024 Boxing 2nd World Qualification Tournament has started in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand.

On the first day of the competition, Shamil Asgarov joined the Azerbaijan national team, as per Idman.biz.

The Azerbaijani boxer, who competed at 57 kg weight category, fought against Rex Tso Sing-yu (Hong Kong) in the 1/32 final. The fight ended with Asgarov's victory with a score of 4:1 (29:28, 28:29, 29:28, 30:27, 29:28).

In his second match, he will face Rujakran Juntrong (Thailand), who is exempt from the first round. The fight will be on May 28.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan national team is represented by 9 boxers in the competition.

Idman.biz