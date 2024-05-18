18 May 2024
EN

Azerbaijani boxers won 5 medals in Khabarovsk

Boxing
News
18 May 2024 17:52
Azerbaijani boxers won 5 medals in Khabarovsk

The Konstantin Korotkov Boxing Memorial has been completed in Khabarovsk, Russia.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team won the competition with 5 medals.

As part of Azerbaijan team, Magsud Khasmetov (60 kg) won the title of the winner of the tournament. He played the Azerbaijani national anthem in Khabarovsk after defeating Dilshod Abdumurodov (Uzbekistan) in the final.

Unlike Khasmetov, Ruslan Rustamov (63.5 kg) lost in the final. Since Sandan Sandarov (Russia) won the decisive match, Azerbaijani boxer won the silver medal.

Thus, Azerbaijan national team finished the Memorial with 1 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Azerbaijani referee Ghalib Abiyev was among the top 5 judges of the competition.

It should be noted that earlier Umid Rustamov (57 kg), Ilgar Salahov (67 kg) and Mirsharif Kazimzade (75 kg) took the 3rd place.

