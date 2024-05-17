17 May 2024
EN

2 Azerbaijani boxers qualified for the finals of the international tournament in Hungary

Boxing
News
17 May 2024 09:33
The semi-final stage of the Youth international boxing tournament has been concluded in Eger, Hungary.

Idman.biz reports that 2 athletes of the Azerbaijan national team competed on the way to the final.

At 60 kg, Taghi Nasibov met local Daniel Frank. Nasibov, who finished all 3 rounds to his advantage, won 5:0 (30:26, 30:26, 30:26, 29:27, 30:26) and advanced to the finals. He will face Uzbekistan's Abdulaziz Zhurakulov in the decisive match.

Abbasgulu Shadlinski (71 kg) also repeated the same success as his teammate. He was stronger than Rastislav Anisko (Slovakia) in the semi-finals - 5:0 (29:27, 29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 29:28). Shadlinski will face Arpad Jambor (Hungary) in the final.

It should be noted that the finals will be held today.

Idman.biz

