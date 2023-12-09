Tayfur Aliyev: "I will not give up my desire until I obtain a good result" - INTERVIEW

The Interview of Azerbaijani boxer Tayfur Aliyev to Idman.biz

- You fought in a new weight category in the Azerbaijan Championship. Why did you change 60 kg to 63.5?

- I have been boxing for years and will continue to do so. I took this step due to the lack of competition in the 60 kg category. I don't want to criticize any of our boxers who performed in that weight, but it was not difficult for me to compete with them. So I took a risk and changed my weight. Of course, the Olympic weight class also played a role in my transition to 63.6 kg. I participated in Tokyo-2020, but I could not achieve the result I wanted. I will not give up this desire until I obtain a good result.

- The competition in the Olympic weight classes is always strong. I wonder if you believed that you would become the national champion when you took this step?

- I believed in my own strength. I have competed in hundreds of competitions and have a lot of experience. Therefore, I had no doubt that I would become the champion.

- You won the Azerbaijan Championship again, even though you were at a different weight. How would you interpret your fights?

- In total, I played four matches in the championship. My two opponents did not fight. One of them was sick, but I don't have any idea about the other one. My third opponent was Heybatulla Hajialiyev, whom I always respected and whose fights I watched with admiration. I was very happy to meet him. When I found out that he will participate in the National Championship after a certain break, I said that I would love to meet him, because he is a very experienced athlete. I could defeat him and prove to myself that I am strong. Our fight was very well done. I faced Malik Hasanov in the final. He is also a very good boxer. He is an athlete who won medals in international tournaments.l compete with him very interestingly and well and won.

- Then it can be said that you will go to license competitions if you have stayed at this weight?

- I had only one month to increase my pre-competition weight to 63.5 kg. I couldn't become exactly that weight. No matter how much I ate and drank water, when I got on the scale, I was 800-900 grams less. This had a negative effect on me. I think I have a lot of time after this and I am going to maintain my weight. Then, with exercises and technical preparations, I will be able to obtain the result I want.

- Then your goal is Paris-2024?

- My main goal for today is to win a medal at the Olympic Games. I can participate in professional fights in the future, but getting a high score is very important to me.

- Your brother Sarkhan Aliyev also won in 71 kg Olympic weight. How did two brothers share the joy of victory?

- We were preparing for competitions together. During the European Cup held in Montenegro, we already discussed that we should start training and take swimming lessons. This path we both entered was difficult. Of course, I also express our gratitude to our coaches for supporting us. The secret of both of our victories was the support and help we gave each other.

- How do you assess your brother's chances of getting a license?

- He was one step away from the chance to win a license at the III European Games held in Poland. Sarkhan had certain problems. Despite this, now he is in full form. I am sure that he will achieve his goal by getting a license.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz