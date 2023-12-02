"Neftchi", NTD-INDIGO and "Sabah" won - PHOTO

The sixth round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League was concluded today.

Idman.biz reports that 3 matches were held on the last day of the tour.

First, "Ganja" and "Neftchi" faced. The hosts lost in front of their home fans. The guests kept their advantage in the first period until the end - 80:85.

In the second match of the day, Sarhadchi played with NTD-INDIGO. In the match, Khachmaz was the clear favorite and they proved it.

The home team's attempts were unsuccessful. NTD-INDIGO won by 12 points.

"Sabah" hosted "Jalilabad" in the last match of the tour. As expected, the eventual champion won easily. "Sabah" won 107 points in the productive match. As a result, the debutante's dream of a 3rd victory in a row did not come true.

Azerbaijan Basketball League

VI round

December 2

14:00. "Ganja" - "Neftchi" - 80:85 (19:27, 20:21, 23:19, 18:18)

Ganja Olympic Sports Complex

16:00. "Sarhadchi" - NTD-INDIGO - 89:97 (20:26, 22:37, 31:15, 4:19)

Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex

19:00. "Sabah" - "Jalilabad" - 107:89 (33:13, 22:22, 26:29, 26:25)

Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex

Sabah BC 6 5 1 607:505 (+102) 11 Khazri BC 6 5 1 500:451 (+49) 11 Neftchi SC 6 5 1 524:366 (+78) 11 NTD-INDIGO 6 5 1 540:482 (+58) 11 Jalilabad BC 6 3 3 493:497 (-4) 9 Khirdalan BC 6 2 4 514:543 (-29) 8 Sumgayit BC 6 2 4 473:338 (-32) 8 Sarhadchi PSC 5 2 3 514:551 (-37) 8 Ganja BC 6 1 5 502:570 (-68) 7 Sheki BC 6 0 6 411:528 (-117) 6

It should be noted that in the first two matches of the tour, "Sumgayit" defeated "Sheki" with the score of 96:81, and "Khazri" defeated "Khirdalan" with 105:84.

Idman.biz