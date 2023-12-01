2 December 2023
"Sheki" lost again, "Khazri" is waiting for "Khirdalan" - PHOTO

1 December 2023 18:59
"Sheki" lost again, "Khazri" is waiting for "Khirdalan" - PHOTO

The sixth round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League will start today.

Idman.biz reports that in the first match of the tour, "Sumgayit" will challenge "Sheki".

The hosts, who have lost in the last 2 matches, want to get out of the "black streak", and the visitors want their first victory.

In the second game of the day, "Khazri" will face "Khirdalan". Debutant is clear favorite to win.

Azerbaijan Basketball League

VI round

December 1

16:00. "Sumgayit" - "Sheki" - 96:81 (28:18, 24:21, 23:23, 21:19)

Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex

19:00. "Khazri" - "Khirdalan"

Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex

Khazri BK 5 4 1 395:367 (+28) 9

Neftchi IK 5 4 1 439:366 (+73) 9

Sabah BK 5 4 1 500:416 (+84) 9

NTD-INDIGO 5 4 1 443:393 (+50) 9

Jalilabad BK 5 3 2 404:390 (+14) 8

Khirdalan BK 5 2 3 430:438 (-8) 7

Sarhadchi PIC 5 2 3 425:454 (-29) 7

Sumgayit BK 5 1 4 377:338 (-47) 6

Ganja BK 5 1 4 422:485 (-63) 6

Sheki BK 5 0 5 330:336 (-102) 5

It should be noted that 3 more games of the tour will be held on December 2. "Ganja" will host "Neftchi", "Sarhadchi" - NTD INDIGO, and "Sabah" will host "Jalilabad".

Idman.biz

