1 December 2023
EN

Ugur Ozdemir sees the match with the debutant as a turning point

Basketball
News
1 December 2023 13:50
"This week, we continued training with the full squad, except for one injured player. I think we will gradually find our good form."

Idman.biz reports that the head coach of "Khirdalan" basketball club Ugur Ozdemir said this before the match against "Khazri" in the VI round of the Azerbaijan Championship.

According to the Turkish expert, this game can be a turning point for them: "We really need a victory. I think we minimize our mistakes every day. We are well prepared for this game. Although "Khazri" is new, it shows a good game. It is a collective that stands out especially in terms of local and legionnaire players. They have a strong head coach. We understand how dangerous a team with Amil Hamzayev can be. I instructed some of our players to be careful in terms of defense.

It should be noted that the match between "Khazri" and "Khirdalan" will start at 19:00 today.

Idman.biz

