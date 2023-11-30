"Ganja" basketball player: We have no intention of surrendering to "Neftchi"

"The motivation in the team is good. We have already analyzed the opponent and are waiting for the match."

"Ganja" basketball player Magsud Rustamov said this, Idman.biz reports.

The young player commented on his team's game against "Neftchi" in the VI round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League. The forward said that they learned from the mistake they made: "We played well in the first 3 periods against Sarhadchi in the last round. We had created a big point difference. But we lost the advantage in the last part. There was a lot of injustice against us. We fought until the end. Unfortunately, we could not win. We have worked on the mistakes we made. Our attention is focused on the upcoming home game."

According to the 21-year-old basketball player, the team of "Neftchi" is made up of strong players: "We have a difficult game ahead of us. "Whites and Blacks" made their claim by defeating "Sabah". They will come to the away game with confidence. But we have no intention of giving up."

It should be noted that "Ganja" will play against "Neftchi" on December 2. The game will start at 14:00.

