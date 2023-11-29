29 November 2023
Champion vs NTD-INDIGO

Basketball
News
29 November 2023 16:04
A game postponed from the III round of the Azerbaijan Basketball Championship will be held today.

Idman.biz reports that "Sabah" will face NTD-INDIGO.

The representative of Khachmaz, who won the maximum result from 4 games, wants to continue the successful series. The champion will fight to make Neftchi forget the defeat.

The game postponed from the third round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League

November 29

6:00 p.m. "Sabah" - NTD INDIGO

Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex

Khazri BC 5 4 1 395:367 (+28) 9

Neftchi SC 5 4 1 439:366 (+73) 9

NTD-INDIGO 4 4 0 373:312 (+61) 8

Jalilabad BC 5 3 2 404:390 (+14) 8

Sabah BC 4 3 1 419:346 (+73) 7

Khirdalan BC 5 2 3 430:438 (-8) 7

Sarhadchi PIC 5 2 3 425:454 (-29) 7

Sumgayit BC 5 1 4 377:338 (-47) 6

Ganja BC 5 1 4 422:485 (-63) 6

Sheki BC 5 0 5 330:336 (-102) 5

It should be noted that the "Sabah" - NTD-INDIGO game was postponed due to the performance of the Baku team in the FIBA European League.

