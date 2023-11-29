Champion vs NTD-INDIGO

A game postponed from the III round of the Azerbaijan Basketball Championship will be held today.
Idman.biz reports that "Sabah" will face NTD-INDIGO.
The representative of Khachmaz, who won the maximum result from 4 games, wants to continue the successful series. The champion will fight to make Neftchi forget the defeat.
The game postponed from the third round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League
November 29
6:00 p.m. "Sabah" - NTD INDIGO
Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex
Khazri BC 5 4 1 395:367 (+28) 9
Neftchi SC 5 4 1 439:366 (+73) 9
NTD-INDIGO 4 4 0 373:312 (+61) 8
Jalilabad BC 5 3 2 404:390 (+14) 8
Sabah BC 4 3 1 419:346 (+73) 7
Khirdalan BC 5 2 3 430:438 (-8) 7
Sarhadchi PIC 5 2 3 425:454 (-29) 7
Sumgayit BC 5 1 4 377:338 (-47) 6
Ganja BC 5 1 4 422:485 (-63) 6
Sheki BC 5 0 5 330:336 (-102) 5
It should be noted that the "Sabah" - NTD-INDIGO game was postponed due to the performance of the Baku team in the FIBA European League.
Idman.biz