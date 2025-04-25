25 April 2025
Farid Gayibov discusses cooperation opportunities with FIBA Secretary General - PHOTO

25 April 2025 16:24
24
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, met with Andreas Zagklis, Secretary General of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

The meeting focused on the development of basketball in Azerbaijan and the existing and future opportunities for cooperation with FIBA, Idman.biz reports.

The sides also exchanged views on implementing joint initiatives and expanding international collaboration.

Also present at the meeting were Farrukh Mahmudov, Executive Vice President of the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation, Turgay Zeytingoz, Sports Director, and Jovana Vukoje, FIBA 3x3 Basketball Events Manager.

