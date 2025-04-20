20 April 2025
Sheki head coach: "We could not build the defense we wanted"

Basketball
News
20 April 2025 17:36
Sheki head coach: "We could not build the defense we wanted"

"I congratulate Ganja on the victory. They took advantage of the advantage of playing at home."

It was said by Sheki head coach Bedri Meric, Idman.biz reports.

The expert shared his thoughts on the second game of the Azerbaijan Basketball League play-off stage, in which they lost to Ganja on the road (71:94):

"Today we could not build the defense we wanted. Our players were tired, our reserve team is also weak. Our main players could not demonstrate the performance we wanted. Moreover, Ganja used 60-70% of 3-point shots. We have been having problems with 3-point shots lately. We will try to fix this in the last game. As it is said in a novel I read, we climbed the ladder, if we have come this far, we can call it a stage. We will do our best to take that one step."

In the first match, Sheki won (85:84) and the team that advances to the next round will be determined in the third match. The winner of the pair will face the stronger team in the Sabah - Sarhadchi duel in the semifinals.

Idman.biz

