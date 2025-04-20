20 April 2025
EN

Playoffs: Ganja wins

Basketball
News
20 April 2025 16:52
9
Playoffs: Ganja wins

The second matches of the playoff stage are being held in the Azerbaijan Basketball League.

A match took place today, Idman.biz reports.

Ganja defeated Sheki at home with a score of 94:71.

Since Sheki won the first match of the rivals (85:84), a third match will be held to determine the team that will advance to the next stage. The winner of this pair will meet the stronger team of the Sabah- Serhadchi match in the semifinals.

Azerbaijan Basketball League
Playoff stage
April 20
14:00. Ganja - Sheki 94:71 (28:22, 21:13, 22:21, 23:15)
Ganja Sports Palace

The next matches within the framework of the second matches of the playoff stage will be held on April 21-22.

Idman.biz

Related news

Sheki head coach: "We could not build the defense we wanted"
17:36
Basketball

Sheki head coach: "We could not build the defense we wanted"

The expert shared his thoughts on the second game of the Azerbaijan Basketball League play-off stage, in which they lost to Ganja on the road

Murat Dikmen: “Nothing is over yet”
19 April 17:52
Basketball

Murat Dikmen: “Nothing is over yet”

He said that they will prepare well for the return match
Absheron head coach: “We made simple mistakes at critical moments”
19 April 17:42
Basketball

Absheron head coach: “We made simple mistakes at critical moments”

The expert considers victory in the next match inevitable
Parting ways at Neftchi
19 April 14:22
Basketball

Parting ways at Neftchi

His contract was terminated by mutual agreement
Bold statement from Ordu player ahead of showdown with Neftchi
18 April 13:42
Basketball

Bold statement from Ordu player ahead of showdown with Neftchi

Ordu basketball player Brenden Tucker gave a statement to the club's press service ahead of today’s highly anticipated playoff clash
Antonio Williams: “We have no other option” – INTERVIEW
17 April 15:27
Basketball

Antonio Williams: “We have no other option” – INTERVIEW

Sarhadchi’s American player, Antonio Williams, sat down with the club’s press office to reflect on their recent performance

Most read

WATCH: Lionel Messi opens up: “You’re Messi’s son, you have to play well”
18 April 09:50
Football

WATCH: Lionel Messi opens up: “You’re Messi’s son, you have to play well”

Lionel Messi shared rare insights into family life, his children's budding football talents, and his mindset as he prepares for a demanding year ahead
Lionel Messi: "Pep Guardiola is from another world"
18 April 10:53
Football

Lionel Messi: "Pep Guardiola is from another world"

Leo Messi hails Pep Guardiola as a football visionary
Raffaeli takes lead at Baku World Cup – UPDATED – PHOTO
18 April 16:47
Gymnastics

Raffaeli takes lead at Baku World Cup – UPDATED – PHOTO

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is underway in Baku, bringing together top talents from across the globe
WATCH: Guardiola sweats over key absences ahead of crucial Everton clash
18 April 16:05
Football

WATCH: Guardiola sweats over key absences ahead of crucial Everton clash

Pep Guardiola has provided a mixed bag of updates on his injury-hit squad