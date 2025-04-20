Playoffs: Ganja wins

The second matches of the playoff stage are being held in the Azerbaijan Basketball League.
A match took place today, Idman.biz reports.
Ganja defeated Sheki at home with a score of 94:71.
Since Sheki won the first match of the rivals (85:84), a third match will be held to determine the team that will advance to the next stage. The winner of this pair will meet the stronger team of the Sabah- Serhadchi match in the semifinals.
Azerbaijan Basketball League
Playoff stage
April 20
14:00. Ganja - Sheki 94:71 (28:22, 21:13, 22:21, 23:15)
Ganja Sports Palace
The next matches within the framework of the second matches of the playoff stage will be held on April 21-22.
Idman.biz