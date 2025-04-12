Foreign referees in the Azerbaijan Championship - PHOTO

Foreign referees have been invited to the Azerbaijan Basketball League (ABL).

The press service of the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation announced this, Idman.biz reports.

Two foreign referees with FIBA ​​status have been invited to officiate the games of the play-in and play-off stages of the championship. Experienced referees Nemanja Vlahovic (Serbia) and Nace Mohoric (Slovenia) have already been included in the refereeing team for the first match of the play-off. This step serves both to make the matches fairer and to provide young local referees with experience.

The first matches of the play-in stage were held on April 10-11. The second matches will take place on April 13-14.

