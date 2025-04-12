13 April 2025
EN

Foreign referees in the Azerbaijan Championship - PHOTO

Basketball
News
12 April 2025 14:00
24
Foreign referees in the Azerbaijan Championship - PHOTO

Foreign referees have been invited to the Azerbaijan Basketball League (ABL).

The press service of the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation announced this, Idman.biz reports.

Two foreign referees with FIBA ​​status have been invited to officiate the games of the play-in and play-off stages of the championship. Experienced referees Nemanja Vlahovic (Serbia) and Nace Mohoric (Slovenia) have already been included in the refereeing team for the first match of the play-off. This step serves both to make the matches fairer and to provide young local referees with experience.

The first matches of the play-in stage were held on April 10-11. The second matches will take place on April 13-14.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Absheron defeats NTD in Azerbaijan Basketball League play-in - PHOTO
11 April 17:57
Basketball

Absheron defeats NTD in Azerbaijan Basketball League play-in - PHOTO

Today, the first games of the play-in round in the Azerbaijan Basketball League (ABL) for men will conclude
Puerto Rican club to compete in Sumgayit 3x3 Women’s Basketball Tournament
11 April 16:14
Basketball

Puerto Rican club to compete in Sumgayit 3x3 Women’s Basketball Tournament

Six teams have already confirmed their participation in the Sumgayit stage of the Women’s 3x3 Basketball Series
Men’s NCAA Basketball Rankings - TOP 10
11 April 09:55
Basketball

Men’s NCAA Basketball Rankings - TOP 10

The ranking gives a glimpse at how things might shape up when the new season tips off in 206 days
New opportunity for Azerbaijan: Olympic quota increased in 3x3 basketball
10 April 14:34
Basketball

New opportunity for Azerbaijan: Olympic quota increased in 3x3 basketball

The number of participating teams in 3x3 basketball at the Summer Olympic Games has been expanded
Tyree Boykin: "We are fully prepared for the play-in series"
10 April 12:49
Basketball

Tyree Boykin: "We are fully prepared for the play-in series"

Ahead of the first game in the play-in round against Absheron, NTD basketball player Tyree Boykin shared his thoughts

WATCH: Luka Dončić scores 45 in emotional Dallas return, Lakers clinch playoff spot - VIDEO
10 April 09:45
Basketball

WATCH: Luka Dončić scores 45 in emotional Dallas return, Lakers clinch playoff spot - VIDEO

Dončić wipes away tears during tribute as crowd and Dirk Nowitzki give standing ovation

Most read

Europa League quarterfinals kick off: Lazio in away, Tottenham and Lyon host tough challenges
10 April 10:31
Football

Europa League quarterfinals kick off: Lazio in away, Tottenham and Lyon host tough challenges

Four exciting matches are set to take place in the first leg of the competition
Lamine Yamal makes Champions League history with stunning first-half strike against Benfica
10 April 12:01
Football

Lamine Yamal makes Champions League history with stunning first-half strike against Benfica

Lamine Yamal etched his name into UEFA Champions League history with a brilliant first-half performance in FC Barcelona's 3-1 lead
Chelsea face Legia in Poland for Conference League quarterfinals
10 April 10:39
Football

Chelsea face Legia in Poland for Conference League quarterfinals

Today marks the beginning of the Conference League quarterfinals with the first leg matches
Tonali under fresh scrutiny as Italian authorities probe new illegal betting scandal
11 April 17:21
Football

Tonali under fresh scrutiny as Italian authorities probe new illegal betting scandal

Sandro Tonali is once again under investigation in connection with a new case of suspected illegal betting