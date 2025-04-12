Foreign referees in the Azerbaijan Championship - PHOTO

Foreign referees have been invited to the Azerbaijan Basketball League (ABL).
The press service of the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation announced this, Idman.biz reports.
Two foreign referees with FIBA status have been invited to officiate the games of the play-in and play-off stages of the championship. Experienced referees Nemanja Vlahovic (Serbia) and Nace Mohoric (Slovenia) have already been included in the refereeing team for the first match of the play-off. This step serves both to make the matches fairer and to provide young local referees with experience.
The first matches of the play-in stage were held on April 10-11. The second matches will take place on April 13-14.
Idman.biz