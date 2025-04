Six teams have already confirmed their participation in the Sumgayit stage of the Women’s 3x3 Basketball Series.

The Azerbaijani national team will be joined by four national squads and one club: Kazakhstan, Latvia, France, Poland, and Club Karolina from Puerto Rico, Idman.biz reports

The tournament will feature a total of 12 teams and is scheduled to take place on July 26–27 in Sumgayit.

Idman.biz