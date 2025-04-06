Ganja coach: "We didn't want to lose in front of our fans at home"

"We fought as a team".

Ganja coach Rizvan Safarov said this in a statement to the club's press service regarding their victory over Sumgait (94:92) within the framework of the Azerbaijan Basketball League, Idman.biz reports.

He emphasized that they won despite having suspended and injured basketball players: "It was our last game in the 4th round of the regular championship of the Azerbaijan Basketball League. Despite having 3 suspended and 1 injured player, we won. The fact that our head coach was also suspended created an additional responsibility for me. Even though it was our last match, we didn't want to lose in front of our fans at home. We fought as a team. I would like to thank our fans. They shared in our victory".

Idman.biz