30 March 2025
EN

Final: NTD vs. Ganja

Basketball
News
30 March 2025 16:52
27
Final: NTD vs. Ganja

The final match of the Azerbaijan Basketball Cup will be held today.

NTD and Ganja will meet in the decisive game, Idman.biz reports.

After 19 rounds of the national championship, NTD is last - 6th in Group A with 25 points, while Ganja is 2nd in Group B with 33 points.

The match, which will start at 19:00, will be held at the Baku Sports Palace.

Neftchi, which defeated Khazri (65:61) last season, won the Azerbaijan Cup.

Azerbaijan Cup
Final
March 30
19:00. NTD - Ganja
Baku Sports Palace

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Second stage of the ABB Youth Basketball League will start on this date
14:10
Basketball

Second stage of the ABB Youth Basketball League will start on this date

20 teams will participate in the second stage of the league, which will consist of four stages in total
Ordu captain: “Nothing is over yet”
29 March 18:00
Basketball

Ordu captain: “Nothing is over yet”

Ordu club basketball player Rustam Aliyev said this in a statement to the club’s press service
Zaur Pashayev: “Who will be strong and who will be weak in the playoffs” - INTERVIEW
29 March 16:44
Basketball

Zaur Pashayev: “Who will be strong and who will be weak in the playoffs” - INTERVIEW

"Guba" basketball player commented on the status of his club
Sarhadchi basketball player: “We could not achieve the expected result in the last games”
29 March 13:20
Basketball

Sarhadchi basketball player: “We could not achieve the expected result in the last games”

29-year-old player spoke about his team’s preparation for the next games in the Azerbaijan Championship
Long-range shot with four seconds left - VIDEO
29 March 13:05
Basketball

Long-range shot with four seconds left - VIDEO

In the NBA, Denver center Nikola Jokic was remembered for his long-range shot in the match against Utah
Guba’s American player: "I celebrated Novruz, it was interesting" – INTERVIEW
28 March 16:49
Basketball

Guba’s American player: "I celebrated Novruz, it was interesting" – INTERVIEW

Jalen Reynolds, the American basketball player for Guba, gave an interview to the club’s press service

Most read

Corinthians clinch 31st Championship – Depay wins first ritle in Brazil
28 March 16:16
Football

Corinthians clinch 31st Championship – Depay wins first ritle in Brazil

Corinthians have claimed their 31st São Paulo State Championship title in club history

Portuguese head coach in the Brazilian national team?
29 March 11:14
Football

Portuguese head coach in the Brazilian national team?

Negotiations are already underway with the 70-year-old Portuguese specialist
Elvin Jafarguliyev vs. Sergio Ramos: Who holds the Record?
28 March 11:49
Football

Elvin Jafarguliyev vs. Sergio Ramos: Who holds the Record?

The all-time record holders for the most red cards in football history have been identified

Cristiano Ronaldo's team eyes Premier League player
28 March 15:21
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo's team eyes Premier League player

Cristiano Ronaldo's team, Al-Nassr, is planning to add another player to the roster