Final: NTD vs. Ganja

The final match of the Azerbaijan Basketball Cup will be held today.

NTD and Ganja will meet in the decisive game, Idman.biz reports.

After 19 rounds of the national championship, NTD is last - 6th in Group A with 25 points, while Ganja is 2nd in Group B with 33 points.

The match, which will start at 19:00, will be held at the Baku Sports Palace.

Neftchi, which defeated Khazri (65:61) last season, won the Azerbaijan Cup.

Azerbaijan Cup

Final

March 30

19:00. NTD - Ganja

Baku Sports Palace

Idman.biz