Daviti Chivcivadze: "We had some problems with the counterattack"

"First of all, I congratulate my team on a good match and a well-deserved victory".

Neftchi coach Daviti Chivcivadze said this in a statement to the club's press service after the match with NTD, Idman.biz reports.

The expert assessed NTD as a difficult opponent: "That's why the match was very difficult. In the first half, we had some problems with the counterattack. However, in the second half, we overcame these problems and, along with making good shots, we also defended aggressively. Gradually, our match took its course and in the end, we became the winning side. Now we have to prepare for our next opponent, Sarhadchi, and we have only two days to do this. Nevertheless, we will do our best to win that match as well."

In the match held at the Sarhadchi Sports Center, Neftchi defeated NTD with a score of 76:64.

Idman.biz