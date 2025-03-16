Tahir Bakhshiyev: "This led to the defeat"

"We could not play disciplined in attack."

NTD head coach Tahir Bakhshiyev said this in a statement to the club's press service after the match against Neftchi in the XVIII round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League, Idman.biz reports.

The expert emphasized that although they started the match well, the ending did not turn out as they wanted: "In the third period, Detrek left the match after 5 fouls. This loss showed itself. We could not play disciplined in attack. This also led to the defeat. If we look at our previous matches, we had given up more points. Today we gave the opponent only 76 points, but we lost. We need to analyze this match. We will prepare for the match with Sabah.

The head coach also shared his thoughts with the referees of the match: "I never talk about refereeing. And I do not think that the referees' decisions caused our defeat. I did not see any bias. The referees are officiating as best they can. Everyone can make mistakes. On the other hand, basketball is a contact match. This is not volleyball. I have always been a supporter of allowing basketball players to play. I see that Americans talk to each other during the match. They are surprised by the frequent fouls. They allow playing in modern basketball. Despite this, I think that our referees are also improving. You can't get everything at once.

In the match held at the Sarhadchi Sports Center, Neftchi defeated NTD with a score of 76:64.

Idman.biz