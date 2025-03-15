15 March 2025
Azerbaijani national team's opponents have been determined - CALENDAR

The groups and schedule of the qualifying round of the 3x3 Basketball World Cup, which will be held in Azerbaijan for the first time, have been determined.

The opponents of the Azerbaijani national teams have also been determined, Idman.biz reports.

Both the men's and women's teams that will compete in Baku have been divided into 2 groups. In the men's basketball competition, Montenegro, Rwanda and Iran are in Group A, and Azerbaijan, Canada and Great Britain are in Group B. Our national team will face the North Americans at 11:05 on May 24, and the British the next day at 12:55.

In the women's competition, Chile, Chinese Taipei and Brazil A, Azerbaijan, Latvia and Egypt will compete in Group B. Our national team will face the representative of Africa at 10:15 on May 24, and the Baltic country at 12:05 the next day.

The top 3 teams from the qualifying round, which will be held on May 24-25, will qualify for the main stage of the World Cup.

Idman.biz

