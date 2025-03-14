Stephen Curry achieves historic milestone in the NBA

Golden State Warriors star and four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry has reached a rare achievement in the NBA.

The 36-year-old American basketball player made his 4,000th career three-pointer during a game against the Sacramento Kings, Idman.biz reports.

No other player in NBA history has reached this milestone for successful three-point shots.

James Harden of the Los Angeles Clippers is second on the list, with 3,127 successful three-pointers.

The game ended with a 130-104 victory for the Golden State Warriors.

Idman.biz