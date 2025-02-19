19 February 2025
NCAA talent joins Azerbaijani club Absheron

Basketball
News
19 February 2025 14:48
NCAA talent joins Azerbaijani club Absheron

Azerbaijani basketball club Absheron has strengthened its roster with the addition of American point guard Ayinde Hikim.

According to information provided to Idman.biz by the club, the 25-year-old has signed a contract until the end of the season.

Born in Washington, Hikim has competed in the NCAA, beginning his collegiate career with La Salle University Explorers. He later spent three seasons representing the UMass Lowell River Hawks, where he played a key role for the team.

During his NCAA tenure, Hikim averaged 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game, showcasing his all-around abilities on the court.

Before signing Hikim, Absheron parted ways with Jaja Davis and extended Omer Yavas’s contract until the end of the season.

