10 February 2025
EN

"Sarhadchi's new American player: "I like Azerbaijan"

Basketball
News
10 February 2025 17:15
20
Jimmy Nichols, the new American addition to Sarhadchi, spoke about his transfer and his initial impressions of Azerbaijan in an interview on the club's Instagram page.

The basketball player explained how his move to Sarhadchi came about, saying, "An opportunity came up to join this league and club, so I decided to come to Azerbaijan." He shared that the transition to the team was smooth, thanks to the help of his coaches and manager: "My coaches and manager made the transition very easy. While Azerbaijan is different from the U.S., I liked it here. I've tried new foods, and they were great. I'm focusing on basketball, so I have no complaints."

Nichols also reflected on his debut match with Sarhadchi in the 14th round of the ABL, where the team faced Neftchi and lost 67-82: "We are a good team, and we have the potential to turn the season around. We feel it. In the game against Neftchi, we realized our free throws weren't at the level they needed to be, and that was a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the match. We will practice and aim to get better results in future games. We have a roster that can compete comfortably with anyone. We will play some great games together."

Currently, Sarhadchi sits in 3rd place in Group A of the tournament with 18 points.

Idman.biz

