Tahir Bakhshiyev: "It will be tough in the quarterfinals"

"Everything went well for the players," said Tahir Bakhshiyev, head coach of the NTD basketball club, after their victory over Lankaran in the Azerbaijan Cup Round of 16.

Idman.biz reports that Bakhshiyev discussed the 14-point win: "The system completely changes due to the different limits in the Cup. It was tough. But I think the game turned out to be quite interesting. We knew the strong and weak sides of our opponent, and we earned a well-deserved victory. In the quarterfinals, we’ll face Shaki, which is a very strong team. The tournament standings prove this. They’re leading their group. It will be tough, but we’ll be ready for the game."

In the first day of the Round of 16, NTD defeated Lankaran with a score of 87:73.

Idman.biz