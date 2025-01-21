Jalen Reynolds: "I love Baku "

21 January 2025
Basketball
News
21 January 2025 18:38
"I love Baku and my teammates who welcomed me with open arms."

This was the statement made by Jalen Reynolds, the new signing of Guba, during an interview with the club's press service.

Idman.biz reports that the American center forward shared that he has already adapted to his new team: "My transition to Guba was smooth and comfortable. This is my first club where I’m living as a foreign player, and it’s different from the U.S. But I believe I will get used to it. My focus is entirely on the task at hand in Baku, and I want to help Guba. I might debut in the next match against Ganja. I’m eagerly looking forward to that game and will do my best to help the team."

Reynolds spent last season with the Southern Jaguars in the U.S. The 2.01-meter-tall basketball player has already joined Guba’s training sessions.

