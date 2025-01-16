Format for the Azerbaijan Basketball Cup revealed

The format for the Azerbaijan Basketball Cup has been officially announced.

Idman.biz reports that the 1/8 final stage will take place after the second round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League.

In this round, teams finishing 4th to 6th in Group A and 2nd to 6th in Group B will compete. Four pairs will be determined by a draw, with the winners facing directly qualified teams in the quarterfinals.

Key Dates for the Tournament:

1/8 Final: January 28-29

Quarterfinal: March 12-13

Semifinal: March 14-15

Final: March 16

Each stage will consist of a single game, with the home team determined by a draw.

The tournament has set a limit for foreign players: there can be a maximum of 3 foreign players on the court and up to 7 foreign players listed in the match protocol.

Idman.biz