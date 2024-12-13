13 December 2024
Absheron head coach Erhan Toker: "If we keep going like this, it will be good"

13 December 2024 18:08
"We didn’t start the match well. Especially, we weren’t playing well in defense," said Erhan Toker, head coach of Absheron, in an interview with the club's press service.

He was commenting on their victory against NTD with a score of 89-75 in the 6th round of the Azerbaijani Basketball League (ABL), Idman.biz reports.

The Turkish coach pointed out that the team was able to implement what they practiced in training this week: "In the second and third periods, we managed to execute everything we wanted.

Actually, the Neftchi match before this one showed us what we should do and how we should play. Although we couldn’t start the game like we did in that match, everything followed the scenario we wanted later on. This included playing solid defense, distributing the ball among players, and so on. As these elements improved, we earned points more comfortably. If we can continue like this, it will be good in the upcoming matches. Of course, basketball is about the players' daily performance, and that is one of the key factors."

After this victory, Absheron ranks third in Group A with 9 points.

Idman.biz

