7 December 2024
EN

Ambitious statements from the captain of Lankaran

Basketball
News
7 December 2024 14:11
27
Ambitious statements from the captain of Lankaran

"I trust my team. We go to every game to win."

Lankaran basketball player Rashid Abbasov told the press service of the club, Idman.biz reports.

The captain talked about the atmosphere in the team after the game they lost to Ordu with a score of 55:92 in the last round. He said that their goal in the match against Sheki is only victory: our defeat to Ordu created more reasons to achieve our goals. No defeat can affect the atmosphere of our team on a large scale. We are ready to continue our struggle as usual. We will go to the game with Sheki only to win."

Abbasov also spoke about the effect of the departure of their main basketball player Gregory Milton from the team on their game: "We lost Gregory Milton, one of our main players. However, this did not have much effect on the team and we continue training as before. Our coach is looking for a basketball player to replace him. Every player does his best for the team, regardless of his status."

Tomorrow Lankaran will be the guest of Shaki in the closing match of the V round. The match will start at 14:00.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Ganja head coach: "We must learn from this match"
17:56
Basketball

Ganja head coach: "We must learn from this match"

It was the first defeat of Ganja in the season
Sumgait head coach: "We have been waiting for this for a long time"
17:52
Basketball

Sumgait head coach: "We have been waiting for this for a long time"

It was the first victory of Sumgaiy in the season, and the first defeat of Ganja
Ordu basketball player: "We must focus all our attention on that match"
16:01
Basketball

Ordu basketball player: "We must focus all our attention on that match"

Isiah Pope also touched on the match they will have against Sumgait in the 5th round
Efe Baykal: "Lankaran reminds me of my hometown Malatya" – Interview
6 December 13:03
Basketball

Efe Baykal: "Lankaran reminds me of my hometown Malatya" – Interview

Efe Baykal, a Turkish basketball player of Lankaran, gave an interview to the club's press service
Nakhchivan head coach: “Fans will enjoy our game”
5 December 17:47
Basketball

Nakhchivan head coach: “Fans will enjoy our game”

The Turkish coach shared his thoughts before the match, highlighting that the current Azerbaijan champion is a very strong opponent
Rimas Kurtinaitis: "We are aiming to defend our title"
5 December 16:52
Basketball

Rimas Kurtinaitis: "We are aiming to defend our title"

The Lithuanian coach assessed the upcoming central match against Nakhchivan in the 5th round of the Azerbaijan Championship

Most read

Turan Tovuz player Denis Marandici successfully undergoes surgery after fracturing his leg
5 December 18:06
Football

Turan Tovuz player Denis Marandici successfully undergoes surgery after fracturing his leg

The player will remain in the hospital for a while and will be discharged to continue treatment at home
Pol Arnau saves the day and secures next stage for Logrones - VIDEO
5 December 10:40
World football

Pol Arnau saves the day and secures next stage for Logrones - VIDEO

With no more substitutions available, defender Pol Arnau stepped in as goalkeeper
Gurbanov vs. Santos: Comparison in Azerbaijan national team’s coaching history
6 December 14:33
Football

Gurbanov vs. Santos: Comparison in Azerbaijan national team’s coaching history

Santos’ tenure is under scrutiny following the failure of the team in the UEFA Nations League
Fiorentina's Edoardo Bove may not play in Italy again after heart surgery
6 December 12:27
Football

Fiorentina's Edoardo Bove may not play in Italy again after heart surgery

Italy’s sports medicine regulations do not allow players with subcutaneous defibrillators to compete in Serie A