Ambitious statements from the captain of Lankaran

"I trust my team. We go to every game to win."

Lankaran basketball player Rashid Abbasov told the press service of the club, Idman.biz reports.

The captain talked about the atmosphere in the team after the game they lost to Ordu with a score of 55:92 in the last round. He said that their goal in the match against Sheki is only victory: our defeat to Ordu created more reasons to achieve our goals. No defeat can affect the atmosphere of our team on a large scale. We are ready to continue our struggle as usual. We will go to the game with Sheki only to win."

Abbasov also spoke about the effect of the departure of their main basketball player Gregory Milton from the team on their game: "We lost Gregory Milton, one of our main players. However, this did not have much effect on the team and we continue training as before. Our coach is looking for a basketball player to replace him. Every player does his best for the team, regardless of his status."

Tomorrow Lankaran will be the guest of Shaki in the closing match of the V round. The match will start at 14:00.

Idman.biz