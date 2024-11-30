Champions face NTD challenge, underdogs go head-to-head

Today, the Azerbaijani Basketball League continues with more games in the fourth round.

Idman.biz reports that one game in each of Groups A and B is scheduled for today.

The spotlight will first turn to Absheron, where reigning champions Sabah will host NTD. Later in the day, Group B action will take place in Quba, as the local team faces off against Sumqayit.

In earlier matches, Nakhchivan claimed a narrow 72-68 victory over Absheron on the road, while Lankaran suffered a heavy 55-92 loss to Ordu on home court.

The round will conclude tomorrow with two games: Sarhadchi will clash with Neftchi, and Ganja will face Sheki.

Idman.biz