Alberto Blanco: "We have big goals"

"We are a new team."

Idman.biz reports that Ordu head coach Alberto Blanco said this in a statement to the institution's press service.

He spoke about the goals and preparation of the club. The Spanish specialist said that it is very important for his players to adapt since they will make their debut in the championship: "Our local basketball players indeed came from other clubs, there will be no serious problems for them. We have to go step by step. Because it is difficult for a new club to show results immediately."

According to Blanco, the club has big goals: "But for this, first of all, our players must reach the necessary form before the start of the championship. After that, we can talk about some successes. Of course, we will all do our best so that our club gets the desired result. Our players will fight to the end on the field to achieve the goal."

The new season of the Azerbaijan Basketball League will start on October 18.

