Lankeran club continues to strengthen its staff.

The team has included American basketball player Jeremy Berright, Idman.biz reports.

A 1-year contract was signed with the 34-year-old experienced basketball player. Berright, whose last club was the Swedish Ockelbo team, played in the Gieben Pointers (Germany), Vancouver Volcanoes (USA), Araraquara (Brazil) teams.

Lankaran announced that it has added Jeremy's compatriot Gregory Milton to its team.

Idman.biz