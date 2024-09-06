6 September 2024
EN

NTD Part Ways with team captain in surprise move

Basketball
News
6 September 2024 12:57
37
Azerbaijan’s NTD Basketball Club parted ways with Elshad Shirzadov.

The press service of the club released information about this, Idman.biz reports.

The captain, whose contract expired, left the team.

Idman.biz

Tags:

